Sarah "Sally" (McGovern) Rill, 79, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, Februray 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Erna Virginia "Ginny" (Roach) McGovern and Walter Hager McGovern. Sally was the beloved wife to Ronald W. Rill with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Before working in the offices of Lancaster County Republican Committee and Dr. David Goldy, pediatric DDS, Sally spent her early years as a dedicated swim mom to three children. She was ecstatic at being accepted in to the "living room" at the Brookside Swim Pool.
Later in life Sally enjoyed expressing her creativity and adventuresome nature with gardening, decorating and sailing the Chesapeake Bay, where she and Ron explored the Eastern Shore. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family, and her spunky personality and sense of humor will be missed by all.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her husband Ron; children: Lynn Stoltzfus (John Blough) of Lancaster, Timothy Rill (Justin Johnson) of Lancaster and Susan Rill (Robin Lynn) of Wyomissing; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Jenna and Allie; her great-granddaughter Junie; her siblings: Thomas McGovern and Mary Pietsch as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters: Patricia Limberger, Virginia "Ginner" Hicks and brothers: Walter "Mike" H. McGovern, Jr. and Richard T. "Terry" McGovern as well as her beloved standard poodle, Sherman.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's memory may be offered to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com