Sarah S. Stoltzfus, 75, 150 Stover Crossing Road, Mill Hall, PA wife of Daniel B. Stoltzfus passed away September 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born August 9, 1946 in Gordonville, PA she the daughter of the late Gideon B. and Mary Z. (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: 4 Daughters: Lydia F. (Isaac) Lapp, Sadie S. (Amos) Lapp, Priscilla S. Stoltzfus all of Mill Hall, PA and Mary Z. (Sam) Zook, Hartville, MO. 4 Sons: Gideon S. (Naomi) Stotlzfus, Reuben S. (Sally) Stoltzfus and Paul S. (Susie) Stoltzfus all of Mill Hall, PA and Elam S. (Becky) Stoltzfus, Hartville, MO. 7 Sisters: Salome Beiler, Gordonville, PA, Rebecca (Reuben) Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, PA, Elizabeth(Daniel) Stoltzfus, Gap, PA, Barbie Esh, Spring Garden, PA, Malinda (John) Miller, Lancaster, PA, Katie (John) Stoltzfus, Lititz, PA and Mamie (Melvin) King, Narvon, PA. 5 Brothers: Samuel (Katie) Stoltzfus, David F. (Susie) Stoltzfus, Simeon (Barbie) Stoltzfus and Amos G. (Martha) Stoltzfus all of Gordonville, PA and John D. (Sadie) Stoltzfus, Coatesville, PA. Also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister, Mima Stoltzfus and a grandson, Daniel B. Stoltzfus.
A viewing will be at the residence from the time of this notice until the service at 9 AM, Monday, October 4, 2021. Interment, East End Amish Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751.
