Sarah S. (Stoltzfus) Kurtz, 74, of Baltic, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
She was born on June 5, 1948 to the late Eli L. and Katie (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus. On March 30, 1985 she married Earl Kurtz who survives.
Sarah provided taxi service for the Amish community and was a member of Shekinah Covenant Fellowship in Sugarcreek.
In addition to her husband Earl, she is survived by her brothers, Daniel R. (Mary) Stoltzfus of Addison, NY, Ephraim S. (Sadie) Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, PA, Samuel S. (Susie) Stoltzfus of Paradise, PA; sister, Mary S. (Sylvan) Stoltzfus of Cherry Tree, PA; brother-in-law, Emanuel Z. (late Malinda) Stoltzfus; and 36 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Malinda Stoltzfus and brother, Jesse (Sylvia) Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held at Maranatha Fellowship, 941 SR 93, Sugarcreek, OH, on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:00 AM with Joe Mullet officiating. Friends may call at Maranatha Fellowship from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday. Graveside Services will be held at Little Kutztown Chapel, 556 Kutztown Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067 on Wednesday, April 5, at 11:00 AM.
Earl would like to thank the church, family and friends for their support through this difficult time.
