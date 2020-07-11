Sarah S. Glick, 96, of 120 Geist Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in New Holland. Born in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Katie E. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late David W. Glick who died in 1994. Sarah was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: nine children, Katie wife of Elmer S. Fisher, Bird-in-Hand, Anna wife of Amos S. Fisher, Mill Hall, Sadie wife of John S. Beiler, Strasburg, Jacob husband of Barbara King Glick, Lancaster, Benuel husband of Katie King Glick, Paradise, Linda wife of Samuel L. King, New Holland, Miriam wife of John M. Glick, Mill Hall, David husband of Ruthie Beiler Glick, Mifflintown, Mary wife of Simeon Stoltzfus, Millersburg; 67 grandchildren; 291 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren; son-in-law, John K. husband of Malinda Stoltzfoos, Holtwood; sister-in-law, Lizzie Stoltzfus, Ronks;
She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Barbie Stoltzfoos; a son, Jonas Glick; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a step grandchild; three brothers, Amos, Levi and Ben Stoltzfus; a sister, Malinda Fisher.
Funeral services will be private from the late home with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's-Leola
