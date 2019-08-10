Sarah S. Fisher, 50, of 3100 Zeltenreich Rd., Gordonville, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of Abner King, Gordonville and the late Katie Smucker King. Sarah was the wife of Christ E. Fisher. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: eight children, Elmer married to Linda Riehl Fisher, Ronks, Nancy married to Jonathan Allgyer, Leola, Amos married to Lena Mae King Fisher, Kinzers, Linda, Mary, Steven, Jonathan and Rosanne, all at home; seven grandchildren; siblings, Rachel married to Eli Glick, Lititz, David married to Mary King, Gordonville, Ivan married to Miriam King, Lykens, Rebecca married to Mervin Ebersol, Gordonville. A stillborn granddaughter, Miriam Fisher preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 (time to be announced) at the late home with viewing there till the service. Kindly omit flowers.