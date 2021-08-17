A celebration of Life Service for Sarah R. "Sally" Bright will take place at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:15 AM until the time of the service. CDC guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask inside the church for the visitation and service. Interment will be private in Old Zion Cemetery, Warwick Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in Sally's memory to: Trinity UCC, East Petersburg, Camp Scholarship Fund, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. For additional information or to send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
