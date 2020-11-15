Sarah R. "Sally" Bright, 83, of Mount Joy, and formerly of Manheim, wife, mother, sister, grand and great-grandmother, and dear friend; passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends in the care of hospice on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Sally's life was a remarkable journey of dedicated service to the church and community; a love of nature, and unwavering support and love to those around her.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years the Reverend Dr. James W. Bright, Jr. Surviving is a son, Dan Bright, partner of Melanie Whipple, a daughter, Audrey, wife of David Stroman, a granddaughter, Sarah, wife of David Rasmussen, a grandson, Sam Stroman, and a great-grandson, James Rasmussen.
Born and raised in Norristown, to Joseph B. Jr. and Gladys Kandle Rogers, she was one of seven children. She graduated from Norristown High School and completed two years of undergraduate studies at Dickinson College.
She was a member of Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, Bethel UCC, in Arlington, VA; St Paul's UCC, Manheim, and Trinity UCC, East Petersburg.
She wed the Reverend James W. "Jim" Bright, Jr., and began her partnership with him. Sally participated and contributed her care and devotion to a wide range of groups, committees, boards and organizations, including United Church of Christ leadership positions in Synod, Conferences, Associations, and Congregations: Penn Central Conference Board of Directors, Lancaster Association President and the Church & Ministry Committee, Board of Homestead Village, Executive Committee of the UCC Homes Auxiliary, and the camping ministry at Hartman Center.
Sally's ministry service ranged from hosting foreign exchange students, to chancel decorating, Sunday school and Vacation Bible school teaching, leading women's and supporting youth fellowships, and a mission partnership to Namibia.
Sally loved to garden, travel, camp, hike, sew, engage in family gatherings and reunions, play board and card games, sing in the choir, cook, and explore and experience the wonders of the natural world.
A memorial service for Sally is being planned and will be announced in the spring of 2021.
Those desiring may send contributions in Sally's memory to Trinity UCC, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520, or Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
