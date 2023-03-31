Sarah R. Diffendall, 38, of Manheim, went to Heaven on March 29, 2023, and is now walking hand-in-hand with Jesus. She was the daughter of Denise and Bryce Gillogly of Manheim, and Doug Diffendall of Arizona.
Sarah was known for her happy disposition and always had a big smile on her face, especially for her countless caregivers. She was a Manheim Central IU 13 graduate. For 10 years, she was a resident of Friendship Community. She enjoyed her day program, spending time with her housemates, shopping trips, getting her nails painted, and going to church. Sarah loved listening to people sing, watching her nieces and nephews play, and going to the "camper" in Benton.
Surviving in addition to her parents is a sister, Hollee wife of Brett Kolk, Mount Joy; a brother Alex, husband of Steph Diffendall, Sinking Spring; five nephews, Daniel husband of Morgan Kolk, Joseph husband of Maddy Kolk, Troy husband of Gianna Kolk, Xander Kolk, Chase Diffendall; a niece Elizabeth Diffendall; three great-nephews; and a great-niece.
A service for Sarah will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Sarah's memory may be sent to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or www.friendshipcommunity.net/donate.
To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
