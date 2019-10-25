Sarah N. Pendergrass, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 10, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Sarah was born June 8, 1938 in Hickory Grove, South Carolina and relocated to Philadelphia in 1960. Sarah worked for the United States Government Defense supply Agency, also known as Quartermasters, making military uniforms for 32 years.
Sarah loved to have fun and had a smile that warmed the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She leaves her daughter Wanda Johnson of Lancaster, PA., her son Theodore Pendergrass of Philadelphia, PA., six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Services will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Salem Baptist Church in Abington, PA at 10 am.