Sarah N. Horning, 94, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Aaron Martin of East Earl, following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Eli Horning who died in 1999. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Z. and Lizzie B. Nolt Zimmerman.
Sarah was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are four sons, Paul husband of Lydia Nolt Horning of Ephrata, John husband of Rachel Martin Horning of New Holland, Eli husband of Nora Shirk Horning of New Holland, and Erwin husband of Virginia Horst Horning of Leola; eight daughters, Anna wife of Aaron Martin of East Earl, Mabel wife of Wayne Zimmerman of Shippensburg, Sarah wife of Harold Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Ella Mae wife of James Leid of Shippensburg, Esther wife of Samuel Zimmerman of East Earl, Emma wife of Earl Weaver of Mifflinburg, Suetta wife of Roy Zimmerman of East Earl, and Jane wife of Mervin Weaver of New Enterprise; 108 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Esther wife of Isaac Martin of Martinsburg; and a brother, Lloyd Zimmerman of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marian Horning, by brothers, Ivan, Isaac, Franklin, Reuben, Edwin, Paul, Harvey, John Aaron, Benjamin and Raymond Zimmerman, and by sisters, Lena Martin, Ellen Zimmerman and Lydia Ann Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 12, at 9:30 A.M. at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the home of John and Rachel Horning, 166 N. Shirk Road, New Holland, on Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
