Sarah M. Kunish, 36, of Bainbridge, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the wife of Stephen C. Knight. She was born in Muskegon, MI, daughter of Daniel R. and Debra J. Burch Kunish, Pennsylvania. Sarah was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School, the University of LaVerne and Penn State University, Harrisburg with a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology. She was a cheerleader for ten years and enjoyed crafting, scrap booking, animals, nature, the outdoors, environmental causes, reading, camping, and playing card and board games.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, one brother: Ryan D. (Sarah Dawn) Kunish, and their three children, from Indiana. Two sisters: Heather N. (Melissa) Carskadon, and their child, from Michigan; and Emily C. (Brian L.) Smith, and their three children, Pennsylvania. An additional four nieces and one nephew.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tom Grubbs, officiating. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Endometriosis Foundation of America, 205 E. 42nd St., 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com