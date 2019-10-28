Sarah Swarey Lapp Beiler, 87, of 58 Witmer Rd., Lancaster, died at the home of a nephew (John & Barbara Stoltzfus) on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Barbara King Swarey. She was married to the late Samuel L. Lapp who died in 2001 and the late David B. Beiler who died in 2011. A homemaker, Sarah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Survivors include: step-children, Benjamin married to Esther Riehl Lapp, Rebersburg, Samuel married to Bena King Lapp, Madisonburg, Hannah married to Ike King, Rebersburg, Amanda married to Jonathan Stoltzfus, Bellefonte, Aaron married to Katie King Beiler, Strasburg, David married to Sarah Stoltzfus Beiler, Lancaster, Ephraim married to Fannie Glick Beiler, Indiana, PA, Jonas Beiler, Lancaster, Annie married to Amos Lapp, Little Falls, NY, Barbara married to Abner Stoltzfus, Myerstown, Hannah Beiler, Lancaster; 74 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jacob (Malinda) Swarey, Ronks, Annie (the late Don) Brick, Lancaster, Arie Lapp Fisher, Salina (Benjamin) Stoltzfus, both of Gap; a sister-in-law, Sarah Swarey, Peach Bottom; a brother-in-law, Henry Stoltzfus, Christiana. Her siblings: Benjamin and Samuel Swarey and Mary Stoltzfus preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. EST from the home of David S. Beiler, 452 Mt. Sidney Rd., Lancaster with viewing there till the service. Interment: Elk Creek Cemetery, Rebersburg, (Brush Valley) Centre Co. Furman's – Leola