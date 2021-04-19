Sarah L. Petersheim, 80, of 6170 Beaver Dam Rd., Narvon, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Elias R. and Catherine Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late David K. Beiler and the late John D. Petersheim. A homemaker, Sarah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 5 daughters, Katie Beiler, with whom she resided, Barbie married to Omar Riehl, Halifax, Verna Mae married to Alvin Riehl, Mary Ann married to John Esh, both of Narvon, Ruth Ann married to Jonas Ebersol, Jr., Bird-in-Hand.; 11 step-children, Susie married to John Zook, Dornsife, Melvin married to Annie Petersheim, Manheim, John, Jr., married to Ruth Petersheim, Ronks, Benuel married to Betty Ann Petersheim, Bird-in-Hand, Annie married to Wilmer Smucker, Ronks, Moses married to Priscilla Petersheim, Manheim, Rachel married to Stephen Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Christian married to Barbie Petersheim, Mattie Petersheim, both of Ronks, Sarah wife of the late Samuel Beiler, Paradise, Stevie married to Sadie Petersheim, Ronks; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 77 step-grandchildren; over 52 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: a brother, Tobias married to Esther Stoltzfus; 2 sisters, Mary wife of the late Elam Fisher, Barbie married to Omar Glick; 2 sisters-in-law, Edna Stoltzfus, Savilla Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Mary Lynn Riehl; 3 brothers, Christian, Reuben, and David Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST with interment in Buena Vista Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the funeral. Furman's – Leola
