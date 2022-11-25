Sarah L. Lapp, 90, of 94 A Glenbrook Road, Leola, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Gideon and Sarah Stoltzfus Dienner. She was the wife of the late Samuel Lapp who died in March of 2019.
A homemaker, Sarah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 5 children, Amos married to Annie Beiler Lapp, NY, Gideon married to Mary Fisher Lapp, Leola, Nancy (wife of the late Amos King) married to John Fisher, Paradise, John married to Ida Beiler Lapp, Leola, Samuel married to Verna Smucker Lapp, TN; 35 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Susie wife of the late Daniel Dienner, Rebecca wife of the late Gideon Dienner, both of Gap, Ada wife of the late Jake Dienner, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by brothers, John, Andrew, Isaac, Abraham, Daniel, Gideon, and Jake; sisters, Leah Zook, Barbara Lapp, Susie Stoltzfus, Mary Beiler, and Nancy Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home till the time of the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »