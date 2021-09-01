Sarah L. Heller, age 91 of Paradise, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Clyde L. Heller with whom she celebrated 35 years of marriage on November 30th. Born in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Sally Zook Fisher.
Sarah worked various jobs throughout her life, such as: working for Green Leaf Plants, Auntie Anne's, and Joe Myers Diner as a carhop. In her free time, she loved traveling, horseback riding, gardening, bird watching, photography, videography, going to North 40 Campground in Clinton County, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 6 children: Elizabeth "Betty," wife of David Whitehead of Paradise, Shirley Zook of College Station, TX, Judy Kipp, Joan, wife of Paul Schmidt, both of York, Larry "Chip" Zook, Jr. of Paradise, and Lester Zook of FL, 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a sister: Mary Peters of Elizabethton, TN. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings, and 2 grandsons.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sarah's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com