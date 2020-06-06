Sarah L. Fisher, age 88, of 233 Cooks Landing Road, Peach Bottom, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the home of her son. She was the wife of the late Jacob E. Fisher. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Isaac E. and Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus. Sarah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 2 children: Naomi S. wife of Emanuel Girod of NY, and Christ S. husband of Lydia Ebersol Fisher of Peach Bottom, 12 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers: Jacob L. Stoltzfus of WI, and Henry L. Stoltzfus of KY. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan S. Fisher, a stillborn son, and 13 siblings: John, Rachel, Samuel, Lizzie, Bennie, Isaac, Jonas, Levi, Barbara, Daniel, Mary, Amos, Rebecca.
Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in the Ronks Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
