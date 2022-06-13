Sarah L. Brubacher, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Stevens, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lincoln Christian Home. Her husband of 67 years, Jesse H. Brubacher, survives.
Born in East Cocalico Twp., she was the daughter of the late Noah O. and Susie L. (Landis) Martin.
She was a homemaker and a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Lancaster Conference.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Leon (Alta Martin) Brubacher, Fivepointville, David (Ingrid Armbruster) Brubacher, Ephrata, Pauline (Leon) Martin, Fivepointville, Louella (Ernest) Martin, Fleetwood, Susie (Tom) Arthur, Carlisle, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three siblings: Noah L. (Ida Mae) Martin, Ephrata, Nathan L. (Anna) Martin, Ephrata, Naomi (Melvin) Horst, New Holland, and a sister-in-law Dorothy Martin, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: Simeon, Irene, Phebe, Mamie, and Susie.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata with Bishop Daryl Weaver, David Sensenig, Eugene Weaver and Jonathan Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 5 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 10 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
