Sarah L. Brown, 103, passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021.
Sarah was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Jessie (Pursel) Vliet and the wife of George L. Brown, MD who preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by her daughter: Louise A. Graham (John) and a grandson: Michael L. Graham (Shannon).
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brethren Village on Personal Care and the Courtyard for their outstanding care of Sarah, especially during the past few difficult years. Their love and support has meant so much.
In accordance with Sarah's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. If you wish to honor Sarah's memory, please consider Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543; First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602; and/or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
