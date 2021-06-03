Sarah L. (Dienner) Beiler, 85, of 177 Maple Street, Gordonville, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Christiana Riehl Dienner. Sarah was a homemaker/domestic and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: four daughters, Christiana widow of Aaron G. King, Blain, Barbara wife of Simeon Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Ruth wife of Sam D. King, Ickesburg, Emma wife of John L. Miller, Gordonville; 15 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christ Dienner, Perry NY, Lizzie Ann widow of Jonathan Fisher, Bird-in-Hand, Emma wife of Henry Stoltzfus, Mill Hall, Edna wife of Stevie Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Christiana wife of Ben Stoltzfus, Quarryville. She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Ivan Zook farm, 3438-B Harvest Dr., Gordonville on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 EST. Viewing will be at 177 Maple Street, Gordonville. Interment: Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »