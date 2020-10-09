Sarah Kaufmann Zook, 43, of Economy, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, at her home. She was born on October 29, 1976 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Jacob B. & Mary Stoltzfus Kauffman
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish.
She is survived by her husband, Amos B. Zook; parents; nine children, Rebecca Stoltzfus & husband, Omer, Mary Zook, Ephraim Zook, Jacob Zook, Aaron Zook, Omar Zook, Daniel Zook, Alvin Zook and Amos Zook, Jr.; 1 grandchild; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Ephraim & Sarah Zook; sisters, Susie Riehl & husband, Elam, Emma Beiler & husband, John, Rebecca Stoltzfus & husband, Abner, Mary Lapp & husband, John; brothers, Amos Kauffman & wife, Anna, Joseph Kauffman & wife, Rachel, Aaron Kauffman & wife, Linda, Alvin Kauffman & wife, Sadie, Jacob Kauffman, Jr. & wife, Miriam.
The funeral will start at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, at the family home at 12204 Indian Trail Road, west of Economy. Burial will follow in Williamson Road Old Order Amish Cemetery. Visitation is open until Saturday morning.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
