Sarah K. Zook, age 58, of 1201 Smyrna Road, Christiana, entered into rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was the wife of John E. Zook. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Rebecca King Beiler. A homemaker, Sarah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 children: Rachel B. Zook at home, J. Elam husband of Naomi King Zook of Christiana, 1 grandchild, and 8 siblings: Annie K. wife of W. David Beiler of Narvon, Amos K. husband of Edna Allgyer Beiler, Alvin K. husband of Katie Mae Stoltzfus Beiler, both of Cochranville, Linda K. wife of Norman Beiler, Jr. of Narvon, Christ E. husband of Lillian Stoltzfus Beiler of Leola, Mary K. wife of Jacob S. Esh of Fort Plain, NY, John K. husband of Sadie Lapp Beiler, Stephen K. husband of Leah King Beiler, both of Holtwood. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rebecca, and a brother David K. Beiler.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1201 Smyrna Road, Christiana, on Tuesday, February 1, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
