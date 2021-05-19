Sarah K. Stoltzfus, 86, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Samuel M. and Rebecca King Fisher. She was married for 64 years to John F. Stoltzfus.
Sarah had worked for Achenbach's Bakery for 34 years, and also various restaurants at auction barns. She was co-owner of Stoltzfus Custom Paint Removing. She was a member of Rough and Tumble and the Bareville Fire Company Ladies Aux. She loved spending time with family, quilting and word search puzzles. Sarah was also a member of West Haven Amish-Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: 3 children, Becky Ann married to Mel Beiler, Gordonville, Marti married to Dave Beiler, Sam married to Bev Fry Stoltzfus, both of Leola; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Aaron married to Rebecca Fisher, Rebecca married to Amos Fisher, Levi married to Madge Fisher, Leah married to Gary Hartley, Ann married to Henry Fisher. She was preceded in death by: a sister, Priscilla; a great-granddaughter, Kylie; a sister-in-law, Mamie Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the West Haven Amish-Mennonite Church, 837 Peters Rd., New Holland, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 AM with interment following in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, from 3-5 PM, and 6-8 PM at the church. If desired, contributions may be made to the Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund. Furman's – Leola
