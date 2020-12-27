Sarah K. Madonna, 97, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Sara L. (Geraci) and Dominick Madonna.
Sarah was a long-time member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. Sarah retired from Hamilton Watch after 42 years. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Sarah is survived by her brother Frank Madonna; sister Rose Fisher, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sarah had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. A special thanks to the caring staff on 4 North at Penn Medicine for their excellent care.
A graveside service will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
