Sarah K. King, 89, of 122 Miller Rd., Willow Street, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the home of her son, Jacob King, in Atglen. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Phares and Annie King Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Amos B. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 sons, Isaac S. husband of the late Fannie King, with whom she resided, Jacob S. husband of Emma King, Atglen, Emanuel King, Pequea; 24 grandchildren; 110 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 sisters, Mary wife of Gideon Beiler, Leola, Lena wife of the late Melvin King, Gap, Katie wife of the late Levi Stoltzfus, Quarryville; 2 brothers, Mose husband of Leah King Stoltzfus, Aaronsburg, John Stoltzfus, Ronks.
She was preceded in death by: 3 sons, Joseph (the late Rebecca), Phares, and Amos King; granddaughter, Erma Sue King; a great-granddaughter, Susan Blank; a great-grandson, Joseph Esh; 3 sisters, Fannie Stoltzfus, Lizzie King, and Rebecca King; 2 brothers, Daniel and Jacob Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the Samuel King residence, 114 Miller Rd., Willow Street, on Friday, November 22nd at 9am with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola