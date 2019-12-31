Sarah K. Callahan, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late John William and Margaret M. (Whiteford) Beacham, and was the wife of the late Robert M. Callahan who passed away in 2010.
Sarah was a supervisor of production control for Sperry New Holland. She loved painting, spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to the casino and playing the nickel slots!!!
Sarah is survived by a son, Michael J., husband of Deanna Callahan of Brenham, TX; a daughter, Sarah, wife of Scott Griesemer of Ephrata; six grandchildren, Michael J., husband of Megan Callahan, Matthew Callahan, Michelle J. Callahan, Robert, husband of Meghan L. Gantz, Meghan E. Alexander, Morgan L. Alexander; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret D. Alexander, a brother, and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
