Sarah Joy Newswanger, infant daughter of Matthew and Anna (Sylvia) Newswanger of Paradise, was stillborn on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Women & Babies Hospital of Lancaster. Sarah Joy will always be treasured and loved. Others mourning her loss are grandparents: David and Jeanne (Gardiner) Sylvia of Lancaster, Eli and Minerva (Sensenig) Newswanger of Leola, and Sarah Joy's aunts, uncles, cousins and great grandparents.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, March 16th.
Plant a tree in memory of Sarah Newswanger
A living tribute »
A living tribute »