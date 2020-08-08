Sarah Jane St. Denis, 75 of Mountville passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 with her family by her side and under the care of hospice. She courageously fought an 8 month battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Ernie St. Denis with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Sarah Chalfant Downing.
Sarah retired in 2012 from St. Denis Towing & Automotive as a partner, office manager and dispatcher after 40 years of dedicated service. She was a graduate of Octorara High School, class of 1963, attended York College and Goldey Beacom College, obtaining a degree in business. Sarah was a founding member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and active in the former Women's Guild of St. Leo's.
Sarah enjoyed most, serving the Lord and had an extreme love for her family and people in general. Sarah Jane will always be remembered as a loyal, loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed traveling, car and truck shows, especially towing conventions in Florida.
Sarah Jane will be deeply missed by her husband, Ernie; son, Ronald L. St. Denis and his fiancée Kristy Knaggs of Sharpsburg, GA; daughter, Stephanie L. Moyer of Mountville and her fiancé Steve Olkowski of Elizabethtown and grandchildren, Sydney L., Daniel J. and Nicholas D. Moyer all of Mountville. Private Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Sarah's Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:30 to 6:30PM, being held at The Country Barn, 211 Donerville Road, Lancaster. Memorial Remembrances may be made in Sarah Jane's memory to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
