Sarah Jane Raber, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Masonic Village. Born Friday, June 25, 1926 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Marie (Walker) Mummaw.
Sarah Jane was the secretary for the Athletic Department at Elizabethtown College for many years. She enjoyed attending athletic events, reading, and spending time with family.
Surviving are two daughters: Linda S. Raber of Palmyra and Coleen M. Raber of Hershey; two sisters: Nancy Mummaw and Mildred Singer (Lee), and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah Jane's memory may be made to the Elizabethtown College Athletic Department, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.