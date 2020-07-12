Sarah J. Sharpe, 93, of St. Petersburg, Fl. and formerly of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 14, 1926 and was the daughter of Claude and Jenny Swift and one of eleven children.
She is survived by her daughters, Bella Sharpe and Anne Sharpe Miller, wife of Stephen S. Miller, seven granddaughters, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Sally was a Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War, a realtor, real estate broker and taught real estate classes, dress shop owner, Notary Public, and tax preparer. She worked at the Lancaster County Courthouse in the 1960s. She enjoyed swimming, painting, and going out with her friends.
Interment and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A living tribute »