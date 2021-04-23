Sarah J. Manning, 74, of East Earl, passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was married 58 years to Thomas W. Manning, Sr. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Rueben C., Sr., and Sylvia Martin Killinger.
Sarah retired from Tel Hai Retirement Community where she had been employed in housekeeping. She was a member of Cedar Lane Chapel. She loved her dog, Kokie, flower gardening, word puzzle books and spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband are three sons, Thomas, Jr., husband of Billie Jo Manning, Richard husband of Midge Manning, and William husband of Bonnie Manning; a daughter, Dawn wife of Michael Mercer; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Rose wife of Allen Styer.
Services and interment will be private. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
