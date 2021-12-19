Sarah Helen Weaver, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Kelton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alice Hanna and Alpheus Hanna.
She worked for Vallorbs Jewel Company in Bird-in-Hand for over 30 years until her retirement. In her later years, Sarah enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, knitting, baking, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Faith Evangelical Congregational Church.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Dawn Ziegler; her grandchildren, James Saurbaugh, Jennifer Grube, and Michael Ziegler; and her five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Weaver and her brother, Roy Hanna.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith E.C. Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602; with Pastor Joel Kime officiating. Friends may greet the family starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Masks are required during the funeral. Interment will follow the service at Bird-In-Hand U.M.C. Cemetery, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505.
Memorials may be made in Sarah's name to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, Mennonite Home Communities, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
