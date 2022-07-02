Sarah Gracelyn King, 3, of 280 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, entered into rest on June 30, 2022 at home after an illness since August. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Marian (Riehl) King. She attended the Old Order Amish Church with her parents.
Also surviving: a brother, Isaiah Daniel and a sister, Aleah Faith, both at home; paternal grandparents, Benjamin married to Barbara King, Quarryville; maternal grandparents, Wilmer married to Sara Ann Riehl of Gordonville; maternal great-grandparents, Emanuel married to Linda King, Gordonville, Henry married to the late Susie Riehl, Bird-In-Hand.
Funeral services: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:00 am EST at the late home with viewing there till the service. Burial: Spring Garden (OOA) Cemetery. Furman's Leola
