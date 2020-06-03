Sarah Glick, 78, of 2138 Ashville Rd., Quarryville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late Christian F. and Hannah Stoltzfus Glick. She was a member of Pequea Amish-Mennonite Church.
Surviving are: 4 siblings, Benuel and Rachel Lapp Glick, Berlin, Rebecca Glick, Quarryville, John and Barbara Stoltzfus Glick, Narvon, Esther and Eugene Grimm, Quarryville; 10 nephews; 5 nieces.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Buena Vista Cemetery, Gap. Furman's – Leola
