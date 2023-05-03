Sarah F. King, infant daughter of Eli B. and Mary Fisher King, of 919 Valley Road, Quarryville was stillborn on May 1, 2023.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: siblings, Daniel F., Rebecca F., Amanda F., Anna Ruth, Rachel F. King, all at home; paternal grandparents, John and Anna King of New Providence; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Rebecca Fisher of Ronks.
The funeral was held on Monday, May 1, 2023 with the interment in Bart Cemetery. Furman's Leola
