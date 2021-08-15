Sarah Elizabeth Sedlak

Sarah found complete peace on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 surrounded by her family. She had been living with a Stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis for five years.
Sarah, 45, was the wife of her loving, devoted husband David. She was the beloved daughter of John and Sandra Wolfe, and Mary and Herbert Marzolf as well as sister to Stacey, Stephanie and Cally. Most important to her, she was the loving Aunt Sarah to her thirteen nieces and nephews: Bryce, Marley, Corryn, Ashton, Olive, Anna, Henry, Emily, Wesley, Blaire, Brooklyn, Elle and Raegan. Sarah shared many wonderful memories with her nieces and nephews, including their times together on various trips and adventures, especially to the beach, as well as encouraging them in their many activities and hobbies.
Sarah loved animals, especially penguins and polar bears. From childhood Sarah always had a special pet with her. Her single-eye rescue cat, Jian, aka Miss Kitty to the younger nieces and nephews, will continue to be a comforting ESA to David.
Sarah was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey in Lancaster, PA and Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. She graduated law school from the University of Pittsburgh and earned her LLM in tax. She enjoyed working in many areas of the law, but especially loved her time clerking in the Lancaster County courts.
An excellent student, athlete, coach, baker, lawyer, patient and friend, Sarah always gave 100% of herself to any of her endeavors. Since her diagnosis, Sarah has been an active advocate of pancreatic cancer research as well as a resource to numerous new pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Because of this, Sarah has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penn Pancreatic Cancer research center connected with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (https://www.med.upenn.edu/pcrc (and if you go to that website to donate, you may just find a video of Sarah extoling the virtues of clinical trials and positivity!)).
Sarah, your entire family, as well as the innumerable people you have touched over your 45 years, loves you and misses you.
Sarah's memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Columbia, PA. Her celebration of life will take place that same day at 1 PM in a location to be determined. As always with Sarah, all are welcome to attend these proceedings. Her interment will take place at a private ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com