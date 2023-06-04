Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" Shirk", 75, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 from brain cancer. She would have celebrated her 76th birthday on May 3rd. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Newman Sidney and Ruth Elizabeth Rohrbaugh Shirk.
Sally graduated from Westtown High School, West Chester, PA and Earlham College, Richmond, Indiana. Sally lived in Massachusetts for several years before finding her home in Lancaster, PA. With this move, she found her passion for the family genealogy. This provided her with the opportunity to become close to family members and new friends.
She is survived by her loving sister, Mary "Molly" Shirk of Oakland, her niece, Jessica of Oakland, CA, and her cousin, Melvina Wolfe. She is also survived by her neighbors, Donna Clark, Susan Stork, Sandra Bair, her distant cousins, Mary S. Shirk and Marla and Wesley Stauffer, all of whom lovingly supported Sally on her final journey, and the family is very grateful for their generous help in this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sally's Graveside Service at Concord Friends Meetinghouse Cemetery, 827 Concord Road, Concordville, PA 19331 on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
