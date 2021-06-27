Sarah Elizabeth Kluttz Jewett died peacefully in Carmel, California on June 24th, 2021. Born on August 17, 1920 in the original J.W. Peeler house in Rockwell, N.C., Sarah lived her more than hundred years throughout the country, in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Delaware and California but always considered North Carolina her true home.
Graduating from Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C. in 1941 with a BA in biology and chemistry, Sarah was named in "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" and was in the Catawba College May Court. She was also a member of Sigma Pi Alpha, Phi Epsilon and Pi Mu Kappa. Sarah went on to get a post-graduate certificate at Duke University from the American Society of Pathologists as a Medical Technologist, working during WWII at Camp Butner in Durham, N.C. and later at DuPont in Williamsburg where she met her husband of more than 67 years, William O. Jewett.
Sarah was a busy homemaker, leading Brownie and Cub Scouts, Boy and Girl Scouts, serving on the PTA, sewing many costumes for dance recitals and ice shows and was always available to chauffeur school outings and paper routes, even during the heaviest of Michigan snow storms. Sarah was also a long time member of the Junior Board, volunteering at hospitals in Muskegon, MI and Wilmington, DE.
Sarah's greatest happiness was being surrounded by her family and spending wonderful summers with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews in Rockwell, N.C.
Her first son, William Jewett predeceased her in 1985. Two children survive her, Sally Jewett-Brocato (Tom) of Carmel, CA and John Jewett, MD (Megan) of Boston, MA and three grandchildren, John Brocato, Nathan and Shaina Jewett-Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to Ursinus United Church of Christ in Rockwell, N.C.