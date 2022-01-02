Sarah E. Witmeyer, 96, of Lebanon, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Juniper Village at Lebanon. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Emma Hoke Light. Sarah was the loving wife of Bruce B. Witmeyer who died in 1991. In 1989, Sarah retired as chef at the Mansion House located on the Historic Mount Hope Estate, Manheim. She was an active, faithful, and devoted member of Hope Episcopal Church, Manheim. Throughout her life, Sarah enjoyed roller skating, and you could find her at the Mount Gretna Roller Rink skating even into her later years. Sarah cherished all the time she could spend with her family and friends and felt blessed to have a life filled with beautiful memories.
Surviving is a daughter, Nancy L. wife of Robert W. Bennett, Sr., of Lebanon, a son, Bruce L. husband of Kathy Witmeyer of High Ridge, MO, three grandsons, four step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and special life-long friends, Terry Ann and Glenn Martin of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a sister, Mary Windhorst.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sarah’s funeral service from Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Sarah’s memory to Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com