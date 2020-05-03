Sarah E. Miller, age 93, of Frances Avenue,Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rev. Daniel E. Miller. She was born one of eight children in Salisbury, Somerset County, PA daughter of the late Floyd and Anna Maust Bender.
Sarah and Daniel resided on Strasburg Pike on the banks of the Mill Stream where they raised their family. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends with skating and boating, and the homestead provided a place for vegetable and flower gardening.
Sarah worked at Commonwealth Mailing for 14 years and volunteered at Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society for 20 years.
She was an active member of Rossmere Mennonite Church where she attended for over 60 years. As a selfless, Godly woman, she cared for others through prayer and humble service.
She enjoyed hosting, refinishing furniture, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by 7 children; R. Elaine, wife of Ken Thomas of Goshen, IN, David E., husband of Fern Shank Miller of Penn Laird, VA, Daniel E., Jr., husband of Linda Ressler Miller of Lancaster, James E., husband of Marge Buckwalter Miller of Seymour, IN, Mary E., wife of Nick Hasselstrom of Clarkston, WA, Jason E., husband of Lynn Matus Miller of Harveys Lake, PA, Lois E., wife of Randy Zook of Lancaster, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a brother; Paul Bender. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Thomas and 6 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private family burial took place on Saturday, May 2nd in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, Pa 17501-0500 or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 shiveryfuneralhome.com
