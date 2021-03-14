Sarah E. Groff, 81, of Christiana, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 while at home. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Roy E., and Ethel May (Schoeing) Groff. She was the loving wife of Maynard L. Groff for over 62 years.
Sarah worked as a clerk at the former Bartville Store. She loved working in her yard and flower gardening. She also enjoyed coloring and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Sarah is survived by 2 children: Maynard L., Jr., husband of Cindy Groff of Pequea; Doris, wife of Tate Mentzer of Strasburg; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Groff of Christiana; 3 grandchildren: Nicole, Matthew, and Hunter; 3 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Kayden, and Riley; 2 brothers, Roy and Ken, and sisters: Emma, Blanche, Fiana and Pauline. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Groff, and 4 brothers.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »