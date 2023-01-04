Our beloved and unique Aunt Sarah Catherine Bullock died at age 101 on December 28, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. She was the daughter of Albert and Nora Bullock and was born on March 1, 1921. Sarah was predeceased by her 10 other brothers and sisters: Elizabeth, Albert, Edward, Ruth, Robert, Frederick, Donald, Mary Jane, William and James.
After completing Easton High School, she then graduated from Easton Hospital School of Nursing in 1943. She was recruited by the American Red Cross as an Army nurse, serving in England from January 1944 until November of 1945 during World War II. Four of her brothers also served in the military during the war. After six years as a civilian nurse in Ohio and Illinois, she rejoined the Army in December of 1951, serving in the following locations: Georgia, Germany, New Jersey, Texas, Italy, Maryland, Alaska, Colorado, Japan and finally Fort Dix, New Jersey. She retired as a Lt. Colonel after 22 years in the military at the age of 50. She served as a pediatric nurse, a head nurse, the Commander of an out-patient clinic, and as the Assistant Chief Nurse of the High Military Command at Okinawa, Japan. Her family has always been proud of her progressive career, especially for a female serving in the military in the mid-20th century.
After retiring from the military, she lived in and around the Lancaster area for the rest of her life, spending the last 15 years at Woodcrest Villas. She continued to travel extensively and volunteered for 17 years at the North Museum of Natural History in Lancaster, PA.
Sarah and her distinctive, consistent, "matter of fact" personality will be missed, mourned and fondly remembered by her many surviving nieces, nephews and their families.
Burial arrangements have not been finalized; interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery later this year.
