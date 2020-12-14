Sarah B. King, 62, of 2065 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late Elam K. and Mary Beiler Zook. She was the wife of Enos B. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 9 children, Sylvia married to Noah Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Elam married to Francesca Ornelas King, Lancaster, Ruth King and Anna King, both of Leola, Martha married to Ephraim Stoltzfus, Felton, Stephen married to Annie Stoltzfus King, Quarryville, Mary married to Christ Fisher, Ronks, David married to Naomi Zook King, Bird-in-Hand, Naomi King, at home; 19 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Reuben married to Naomi Fisher Zook, Benjamin married to Martha Fisher Zook, John married to Sarah Beiler Zook; 2 sisters, Sylvia married to Amos Stoltzfus, Anna Mary married to Benuel Stoltzfus; sister-in-law, Rachel Zook; brother-in-law, John married to Katie King. She was preceded in death by: 2 sons, Reuben and Daniel King; a brother, Isaac Zook; a sister, Barbara King.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
