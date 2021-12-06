Sarah B. Blank, 91, of 6203 Meadville Rd., Narvon, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home. Born in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Amos E. and Suvilla Beiler Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Daniel K. Blank. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: two sons, Paul husband of the late Fannie Riehl Blank, Narvon, Amos husband of Ruth Fisher Blank, Ronks; three daughters, Amanda wife of Samuel Lapp, Lititz, Barbara wife of John Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Mary wife of Abner Esh, Ronks; 49 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul and Malinda. She was preceded in death by: a daughter Betty; brothers, Jonathan and Amos; sisters Katie and Barbara.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9 a.m. with interment in Stoltzfus Cemetery, Honey Brook. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
