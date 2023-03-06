Sarah Ann Zimmerman, 87, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2023 due to a tragic car accident.
Born on September 13, 1935, she was the daughter of Paul H. and Helen I. (Fry) Kofroth and the wife of the late James Zimmerman, who passed away in 1990.
Born and raised in Oregon, PA, Sarah Ann attended Manheim Township School and then went on to work at the Fleet Air Shoe factory for many years. Eventually, she moved with her family to Juniata County, where she spent many years as a CNA in a local nursing home. In the early 2000s, she moved back to the Ephrata area to care for her elderly father. Upon his death in 2005, she became caretaker for Art and Norma Hess, who, along with their children, became a second family for her. Most recently, she had moved to Gretna Springs, Manheim, to be near her sister and brother-in-law. Since living there, she attended Faith Baptist Church in Lebanon, PA.
Sarah Ann was a pleasant, content woman. She loved being with family. She also loved Christmas and the color purple. Giving to others was her joy and she delighted in handing a card or small gift to someone she cared about. She looked forward each day to the phone calls she had with her nephew, Mark, and her cousin, Linda. She also loved to talk about what was happening in the world and many were the calls she would make to those closest to her to tell of the latest thing she had seen on the news.
Surviving are one sister, Anna Marie (Anne) Good, wife of Leon E., along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and her son, James Lamar (Jimmy), as well as by both parents and two brothers, P. David (Dave) and Lawrence Lee (Larry).
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Dean Good officiating.
Interment will take place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give gifts to: Faith Baptist Church, March Missions Project, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Please put "In honor of Sarah Zimmerman" in any memo area.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.