Sarah Ann McOmber-Thompson, 27, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. She fought a 3 year battle against cancer with grace, class and heart. Born in Lancaster, Sarah was the daughter of Sharon Lee (Wickenheiser) and Alan G. McOmber both of Lancaster. Sarah married her soulmate, Donny, on January 25, 2019. They created countless memories together as they traveled, hiked and kayaked.
Sarah earned her BSN in 2020. She was passionate about her job as a RN and BSN at UPMC Lititz. She loved helping people more than anything. Sarah loved animals, but none more than her beloved Zoey. Sarah lived life to its fullest and always cherished her family, faith and friends.
In addition to her husband Donny and her parents, Sarah is survived by her sister, Shannon McCarter; her niece Kaylee, nephew Logan and aunt, Ann McOmber of Lancaster as well as her furbaby, Zoey. Sarah was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather; her maternal grandmother and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private at Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Foundation, www.smallcellovarian.org.
