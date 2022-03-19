Sarah Ann Lantz, 38, of 260 Hess Rd., Leola passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022 at UPMC--Lititz. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Anna Stoltzfus Fisher, Gordonville and the late Benjamin Fisher. She was the wife of John David Lantz. She and her husband operated Lantz Bakery, Leola. Mrs. Lantz was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband and mother are: five siblings, Ruth married to Amos Lapp, Pine Grove, Elizabeth married to Eli Stoltzfus, Lititz, John married to Verna Glick Fisher, Daniel married to Leah King Fisher, both of Gap, Alvin married to Susan Glick Fisher, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a stillborn nephew, Steven Stoltzfus, and a stillborn niece, Rebecca Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will take place at the late home 9 a.m. EST Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
