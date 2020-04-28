Sarah Ann (Correll) Woolson, 70, of Nottingham, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Chester County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Richard W. Woolson, Sr, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Lundell) and Dan Correll.
Sarah's life was devoted to caring for her family and home, having various part-time jobs over the years. She loved to cook, and she always kept her home well stocked with food. Her baked goods were loved by friends and neighbors. In her early years she enjoyed growing flowers in her garden. She loved and spent most of the summers at their shore camper in Long Neck, DE and loved crabbing. Sarah was also a volunteer in her community, being a member of Holmes Fire Company Auxiliary and Robert Fulton Fire Company Auxiliary where she held various offices.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Richard W. Woolson, Jr., and wife Kara Evans, of Lititz; grandson, Derek Evans and wife Emily, and their son Kyler, of Paradise; granddaughter, Megan Blood and husband Bryan, and their children, Nataley, Oliver, and Blair, of Lititz; brothers, William Cubler, Jr., of Crum Lynne, and Raymond Cubler, of Brookhaven; sister, Patti Cubler, of Crum Lynne; nieces, Kristy Sakers and Lauren Cubler; nephews, Michael McDonald, Jr. and 8 great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles Woolson, Jr .and wife Marilyn of Dagsboro, DE and Deborah Woolson, of Phoenixville, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alice McDonald.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Robert Fulton Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
