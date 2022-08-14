Sarah A. Peifer, 88, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday, October 10, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Melvin R. Peifer, who passed away in May of 1995. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Calvin G. and Anna Stauffer Lilley. She was an LPN at St. Anne's Retirement Community for 30 years before her retirement in 2002. Sarah was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and enjoyed making crafts, cooking and entertaining family and friends.
She is survived by one son: Richard L. (Cathy) Peifer, New Providence. One daughter: Wendy B. (David) Smith, Washington Boro. Five grandchildren: Brian, Joshua, Cody, Amanda and Rebekah. Three great-grandchildren: Hope, Eli and Lucas. Siblings: Doris Clark, Roberta Groff, Grace Hass, Jeff Lilley and Edith Kauffman. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Barb Neff; Granddaughter: Victoria Peifer and Brother: Richard Lilley.
The Memorial Service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Keith Long, officiating. The Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 6065 Roswell Rd. NE, Suite 505, Atlanta, GA 30328. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com