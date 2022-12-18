Sarah A. Kinzey, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10th at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
Born in Johnstown, on May 13, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Mildred H. (Ditchett) Martz.
She was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School, Johnstown, and a member of Pennside Presbyterian, Reading.
Sarah was the church secretary at Pennside Presbyterian for over 10 years and then worked at Brossman Builders with her husband from 1985-1998.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Flying Dutchman Ski Club, and the Red Hat Society. Sarah was very active in outdoor activities, which included skiing and motorcycle riding and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Brossman, in 2017, and to whom she was married 13 years.
Sarah is survived by two sons, Douglas J. Kinzey, husband of Randi Baker; and Curtis Kinzey; grandchildren: Alex B. Kinzey, husband of Kristin Kissel; Evan B. Kinzey, husband of Katherine DeCrescenzo Kinzey; and Andrea Kinzey.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 21st, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village, 581 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
