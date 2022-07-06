Sara (Weaver) Calderon, of Lititz, born February 19, 1960, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 62.
She was the daughter of the late Ivan and Lavina (Weaver) Weaver and was the wife of Elber A. Calderon.
She was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, Sara is survived by three sons, Nathaniel of Lititz, Marcus (Courtney) of Bethel, Jesse (Linda) of Farmersville; a daughter, Sara (Michael) Heller of Lebanon; two grandchildren; four brothers, Leon (Velma), Luke (Lois), Ivan (Verna), Glen (Anna); four sisters, Miriam Stover, Erma (Glenn) Martin, Helen (John D.) Martin, Minerva (Aaron) Weaver, and a sister-in-law, Vera Weaver.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Weaver; a sister, Lavina High; two brothers-in-law, John Stover and David High.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Valley View Mennonite Church.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »